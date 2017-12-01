Covenant Picks Partner For Expanded Rehabilitation Services

Covenant Health Care and Mary Free Bed have forged a partnership to expand inpatient rehabilitation care. The 50-50 joint venture will bring advanced rehabilitation care to Saginaw and the Great Lakes Bay Region. Covenant, which has 642 beds in Saginaw, has been providing inpatient rehabilitation, but decided to expand and enhance these services. After looking extensively at options, the Covenant team ultimately selected Mary Free Bed based in Grand Rapids as their rehab partner. Mary Free Bed is nationally recognized for patient satisfaction and rehabilitation outcomes. Specialists from Mary Free Bed will share expertise, educational programs and research opportunities to expand and enhance services here.

The new partners are also exploring plans to design and construct a new freestanding center in Saginaw. In the meantime, the current inpatient rehabilitation area will be updated.

Covenant is the newest member of the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Network, an alliance of 32 hospitals across Michigan.