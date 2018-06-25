Covenant HealthCare Unveils Hybrid Operating Room
By Ann Williams
|
Jun 25, 2018 @ 4:51 PM
source: Covenant HealthCare

A groundbreaking ceremony at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw kicked off a major renovation of its Surgical Services Department Monday, unveiling its new hybrid operating suite, home of the ARTIS pheno, a robotic C-arm angiography system used for minimally invasive procedures.

The technology is the first of its kind in the Great Lakes Bay Region, and only the second in Michigan. Covenant officials say it’s changing the way surgeons view the human body.  It allows advanced x-ray imaging to be incorporated into a surgical suite, eliminating the need to move patients during a procedure.

Covenant made an investment of $7.2 million for the addition and renovation of the Hybrid Operating Room, adding three levels and more than 12,000 square feet to the Covenant Cooper facility.

source: Covenant HealthCare
