Covenant Healthcare and Mary Free Bed Form Partnership

Covenant Healthcare and Mary Free Bed have signed a partnership agreement to form a 50-50 joint venture. The two hospitals will bring advanced rehabilitation care to the Great Lakes Bay Region. Specialists from Mary Free Bed will share expertise, educational programs and research opportunities to expand and enhance services in Covenant’s inpatient rehabilitation. The organizations are also exploring plans to design and construct a new freestanding center in Saginaw. Covenant is the newest member of the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Network, an alliance of 32 hospitals and more than 2,000 rehabilitation specialists throughout Michigan.