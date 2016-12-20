Covenant HealthCare Adding Smilezones To Help Children

Going to the hospital can be a trying experience. For a small child it can be traumatic. With help from the Saginaw Spirit and the Smilezone Foundation, the emergency department at Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw has a ‘Smilezone’. There are over 100 ‘Smilezones’ in hospitals, private treatment centers, children’s clinics and other medical facilities across Canada.

Covenant HealthCare CEO Ed Bruff says the center can put a child’s mind at ease, especially in emergency rooms. The zone offers computer games, toys and stuffed animals among other items to keep kids occupied.

After Smilezone Foundation President Scott Bachly and Canadian hockey player Adam Graves, a former Windsor Spitfire, who got his pro start with the Detroit Red Wings, made a presentation to the Ontario Hockey League’s board of governors, Saginaw Spirit President Craig Goslin started the process for Covenant to get the first American ‘Smilezone’. The team’s Spirit Foundation has given an initial

$10,000 for the first center.

Goslin said the Spirit organization will also help Covenant as it adds future ‘Smilezones’ at Covenant’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center and the Covenant Pediatric Center. The Saginaw Spirit will be promoting the ‘Smilezone’ during future games at the Dow Event Center.

Saginaw Spirit President Craig Goslin presents ceremonial check to Smilezone Foundation USA President Scott Bachly as Covenant Development Director Larry Daly (left) and Covenant HealthCare CEO Ed Bruff watch the presentation Tuesday in the Covenant Emergency Care Center ‘Smilezone’. Spirit mascots “Sammy Spirit” and “Liberty” join the celebration. {Photo by Bill Hewitt WSGW News}