Covenant Health Opens Emergency Center Designed For Senior Citizens

As the Saginaw area’s senior population grows, Covenant HealthCare’s Emergency Center is meeting the challenge. When a senior citizen comes to Covenant for care, they’ll be taken to a new area, that’s away from the usual noise and confusion in an emergency room.

Senior Care Director Doctor Risty Kalivas says the staff, including a physician, pharmacist and social worker, has specialized training in senior care. Covenant has set aside 18 of the emergency care center’s 65 beds for the senior citizen patients. The rooms are away from the normal hustle and noise of a typical emergency room. The bed has a more comfortable mattress and the walls are painted in more subdued colors.

Last year, Covenant’s emergency center saw almost 18,700 patients, with almost 4,000 patients between 85 and 95 years old and 500 older than 95. Covenant has the Great Lakes Bay Region’s first emergency center designed for the growing senior population.

Doctor Kalivas said many times a relative will bring a senior citizen because the person may be having problems keeping the house clean, food in the refrigerator or having trouble managing financial matters. More information about the new center is on Covenant’s web site http://CovenantHealthCare.com/SeniorECC