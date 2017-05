Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday night near 17th and Burt Streets. A couple walking along a Consumers Energy utility trail near a power substation saw the body and called 911 about 11 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Dennis Johnson. Police say he had been shot, but there was no immediate information on any suspects. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers 1-800-422-JAIL.

(photo by WSGW News)