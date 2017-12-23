Country Seafood Salad

A great side dish that could be a main course.

Ingredients:

1/2 quart Real Mayonnaise

1/4 cup Lemon Juice

5 stalks Celery, sliced

1/2 pound Midget Pasta Shells

1 medium Onion, diced

1 pound Imitation Crab Meat (or lump canned crab)

1/2 pound Small Shrimp, cooked and chilled

Method:

Combine the mayonnaise and lemon juice with a wire whisk.

Cook, drain and chill the pasta.

Cut the crab into one-inch pieces.

Combine the dressing with the celery, pasta, onion and seafood.

Chill several hours before serving.