Country Seafood Salad
By Art Lewis
|
Dec 23, 2017 @ 4:21 PM

A great side dish that could be a main course.

Ingredients:

1/2 quart Real Mayonnaise
1/4 cup Lemon Juice
5 stalks Celery, sliced
1/2 pound Midget Pasta Shells
1 medium Onion, diced
1 pound Imitation Crab Meat (or lump canned crab)
1/2 pound Small Shrimp, cooked and chilled

Method:

Combine the mayonnaise and lemon juice with a wire whisk.
Cook, drain and chill the pasta.
Cut the crab into one-inch pieces.
Combine the dressing with the celery, pasta, onion and seafood.
Chill several hours before serving.

