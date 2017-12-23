Country Seafood Salad

A great side dish that could be a main course.
Ingredients:
1/2 quart Real Mayonnaise
1/4 cup Lemon Juice
5 stalks Celery, sliced
1/2 pound Midget Pasta Shells
1 medium Onion, diced
1 pound Imitation Crab Meat (or lump canned crab)
1/2 pound Small Shrimp, cooked and chilled
Method:
Combine the mayonnaise and lemon juice with a wire whisk.
Cook, drain and chill the pasta.
Cut the crab into one-inch pieces.
Combine the dressing with the celery, pasta, onion and seafood.
Chill several hours before serving.