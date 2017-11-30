Cops In Michigan No Longer Have Legal Immunity For Sex With Prostitutes On Undercover Operations

Police in Michigan would no longer be legally allowed to have sex with prostitutes during undercover operations under legislation now headed to Governor Rick Snyder’s desk.

That follows the passage of measures in both the House and Senate.

State Representative Gary Glenn helped sponsor the proposal.

The Williams Township Republican noted Michigan was believed to be the last state in the nation that gave police immunity from prosecution in such circumstances after Hawaii changed its law in 2014.

Glenn added there’s no evidence officers are actually taking advantage of the law, but that it should still come off the books.