Controversial Resolution Related To Bay City Manager Withdrawn by City Commission

Bay City Commissioners tried, but eventually withdrew a potentially controversial resolution Monday night that would have instructed outgoing City Manager Rick Finn to report to the Commission President Larry Elliott on the status of key projects prior to his departure June 30th.

The resolution called on Finn and Elliott to take steps to smooth the way for the transition to a new City Manager.

Opponents called the proposal a violation of the city charter in that the Manager reports to the ENTIRE Commission and not just one person.

Finn also questioned the legality of the resolution, but added he would have no trouble sitting down informally with Elliott or any other Commissioner to discuss any issue prior to him leaving.

The measure passed out of the Commission’s informal session on a narrow five to four vote, but was withdrawn by 4th Ward Commissioner Brentt Brunner.