Contractor Caught Leaking Info On Russian Hacking–Morning Team Show

June 6, 2017
A government contractor has been charged with leaking classified information to the media.
Reality Leigh Winner allegedly provided secret NSA memos to an online news outlet. It’s presumed she provided The Intercept with documents detailing cyberattacks on a U.S. voting software supplier by Russian military intelligence.
