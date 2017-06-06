Contractor Caught Leaking Info On Russian Hacking–Morning Team Show
By Pat Johnston
|
Jun 6, 2017 @ 11:03 AM
Cyber Attack Or Spying

June 6, 2017

A government contractor has been charged with leaking classified information to the media.

Reality Leigh Winner allegedly provided secret NSA memos to an online news outlet. It’s presumed she provided The Intercept with documents detailing cyberattacks on a U.S. voting software supplier by Russian military intelligence.

Listen below to hear The Morning Team’s Charlie Rood and Dave Mauer discuss talk more about this recent development:

