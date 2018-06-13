Consumers Energy Long-Term Plan Includes Local Plant Closings

Consumers Energy has announced plans to retire its two coal-fired power plants at the Karn Generating Complex in Bay County’s Hampton Township by 2023. It’s part of what the company is calling a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape Michigan’s energy future.”

Consumers will file an Integrated Resource Plan with the Michigan Public Service Commission this week that outlines a path to using zero coal, while ensuring affordable and reliable energy for Michigan customers. Consumers President and CEO Patti Poppe said the company has been a national leader in its commitment to cleaner energy, and this latest move is in line with previous activities.

Under the plan, Karn 1 and 2 would be retired in 2023, and Consumers would produce 37 percent renewable energy by 2030 and 42 percent by 2040. The company plans significant investments in solar and increased use of energy efficiency and customer demand management programs.

Poppe said company officials have met with Karn employees and assured them of Consumers commitment to making other opportunities within the company available. There are about 300 employees at Karn 1 and 2. That number is expected to decrease by the times the plants close through retirements and natural attrition.