Consumers Energy Crews Working To Restore Electric Service

As of 4:30 Thursday morning, the Jackson-based Consumers Energy had over 182,000 homes and businesses without power. In the area surrounding the Great Lakes Bay Region there are 39,352 customers without electricity. Midland County has the most outages with 5,548 followed by Saginaw County with 3,325 outages.

State-wide, the hardest hit area is the Grand Rapids area with almost 22,ooo outages, Jackson County with 19,573 outages, Genesee County, 14,864 and Kalamazoo County with 11,468. A Consumers spokesman said all customers should have service by 11:30 p.m., Saturday. Utilities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio have sent 130 workers to Michigan to help with restoration efforts.

A Consumers spokesman said you should stay at least 25 feet from any downed power line and call

911 to report it.

If you’re using a generator, it should never be placed in an attached garage or basement and away from air intakes. The generator should NEVER be refueled while it’s running and have a qualified electrician make sure a generator is properly connected to the home’s power supply.

You should also be aware of the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning if there is not proper ventilation around the generator. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and deadly gas, that causes flu like symptoms. Authorities recommend having carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

Area counties affected by the Consumers Energy outages :

Arenac – 1,194; Bay – 838; Clare – 2,090; Crawford – 704; Genesee – 14,864; Gladwin – 1,402; Gratiot – 2,194; Iosco -521; Isabella – 875; Midland – 5,548; Ogemaw – 985; Roscommon – 431; Saginaw – 3,325 & Shiawassee – 4,366