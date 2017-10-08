Consumers Energy Crews Work To Repair Power Outages

Consumers Energy crews are working to restore electric service to customers after rain and thunderstorms moved across Michigan, Saturday night.

As of 12:05 a.m., Sunday, the Jackson-based utility was reporting 26,894 homes and businesses without power across the state. The outages include 8,107 in Arenac, Bay, Gratiot, Iosco, Saginaw and Midland Counties. No restoration times have been reported. Consumers reminds people to stay away from any downed power lines and report them to your local emergency number.

Police across the Great Lakes region are dealing with reports of trees and power lines down as aresult of the rain storms.