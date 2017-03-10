Consumers Energy Continues Restoring Service After Wind Damage

Consumers Energy says crews have been working around the clock to get electricity service back to customers after high winds earlier this week.

The Jackson-based utility said winds, on Tuesday and Wednesday, were gusting to 60 miles an hour and more, downing almost 8,200 wires and breaking more then 1,100 utility poles. At the peak of the storms 311,000 customers lost power.

The hardest hit areas of Michigan, in portions of Genesee, Kalamazoo and Kent Counties may not be back on line until Sunday. The majority of outages will be repaired by 11:30 Saturday night. At 4:00 Friday morning, there were 101,747 customers without electric service. In the area around the Great Lakes Bay Region there are 16,106 homes or businesses without power.

In addition to Consumers employees and contract workers, crews from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin are in the state helping with repairs. — ————

AREA COUNTY OUTAGES: Arenac- 327; Bay – 355; Clare – 989; Crawford – 15; Genesee – 5,195; Gladwin – 868; Gratiot – 1,344; Iosco – 140; Midland – 2,792; Ogemaw – 192; Roscommon – 314; Saginaw – 1,329 & Shiawassee – 2,246