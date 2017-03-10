Consumers Energy Continues Restoring Service After Wind Damage

By Bill Hewitt
|
Mar 10, 6:16 AM
Consumers Energy courtesy photo

Consumers Energy says crews have been working around the clock to get electricity service back to customers after high winds earlier this week.

The Jackson-based utility said winds, on Tuesday and Wednesday, were gusting to 60 miles an hour and more, downing almost 8,200  wires and breaking more then 1,100 utility poles. At the peak of the storms 311,000 customers lost power.

The hardest hit areas of Michigan, in portions of Genesee, Kalamazoo and Kent Counties may not be back on line until Sunday. The majority of outages will be repaired by 11:30 Saturday night. At 4:00 Friday morning, there were 101,747 customers without electric service. In the area around the Great Lakes Bay Region there are 16,106 homes or businesses without power.

In addition to Consumers employees and contract workers, crews from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin are in the state helping with repairs.                                                                                         —                                                                                            ————
AREA COUNTY OUTAGES: Arenac- 327; Bay – 355; Clare – 989; Crawford – 15; Genesee – 5,195; Gladwin – 868; Gratiot – 1,344; Iosco – 140; Midland – 2,792; Ogemaw – 192; Roscommon – 314;    Saginaw – 1,329 & Shiawassee – 2,246

Related Content

Trump Supporters Rally in Saginaw Township
Congressman Dan Kildee Seeks Candidates For U. S. ...
State Police Chase Ends With Crash, Minor Injuries
Police Say No Injuries After Jeep Cuts down Tree
Kibbe & Associates Gives A Christmas In July ...
Comerica Bank Announces Two Area Branch Closings
Comments