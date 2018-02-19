Consumers Energy Announces End to Coal Energy Production by 2040

In 2016, Consumers Energy shut down seven of its 12 coal fired power plants in Michigan. It has been increasing its renewable energy portfolio by expanding both wind and solar energy farms and is looking to have 40 percent of Michigan’s energy come from renewables by 2040, as well as reducing carbon emissions by 80 percent.

Consumers President and CEO Patti Poppe, in a conference call Monday, Feb. 19, says closing the plants and increasing renewable energy has already had positive impacts on the state.

“Our actions to date have reduced our carbon intensity by 38 percent, reduced our water usage by 35 percent and avoided over one million cubic yards of landfill disposal.”

Poppe says Consumers will also save 1 billion gallons of water, reduce waste to landfills by 35 percent and enhance, restore or protect 5,000 acres of land in the state within five years. She says as renewable energy becomes cheaper, coal becomes less competitive, despite the Trump administration’s push to increase coal production.