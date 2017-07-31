Conservatives & Their Inconsistent Messaging–Pat Political Point, July 30, 2017

July 30, 2017

Here’s this week’s “Pat Political Point” with Pat Johnston from WSGW’s First Day. The GOP’s failure to kill Obamacare illustrated a glaring problem within the conservative movement: Inconsistent Messaging.

During last week’s show, I talked about why President trump and congressional Republicans were failing to fulfill their long-held promise to repeal Obamacare:

They are bankrupt of quality ideas to move this country forward.

Republicans came within one vote of finally dissolving Obamacare last week, but Senator John McCain just couldn’t allow millions to go uninsured.

McCain joined his two Republican senators, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, ostensibly because he didn’t like the process from which this “skinny repeal” of Obamacare originated.

Obamacare had been debated for months and months, and underwent hundreds of hearings, listening to experts in the health care industry, including doctors, nurses, hospitals, administrators, and on and on.

The party which tries to portray itself as the “responsible” and “can-do” party haphazardly scrambled together a repeal bill during lunch!

No hearings. No debate. No testimony from experts.

The responsible party had no ideas other to repealing a law which has gained in popularity since Republicans won the White House.

That Republicans didn’t have any ideas but to repeal Obamacare isn’t a surprise.

The payment mechanism of Obamacare was the Individual Mandate–a mandate that for years was championed by conservatives as the “responsible” alternative to that pie-in-the-sky liberal idea of Single Payer. You know, like the one they’ve got in that despotic socialistic country we know as Canada!

Donald Trump didn’t pursue any health care ideas because he hasn’t got any.

Republicans didn’t find alternatives to provide crucial health care coverage to millions of Americans because Obama stole their idea!

Conservatism has become bankrupt of ideas and principles.

Take this Planet Fitness case in Midland.

The Michigan Supreme Court will decide on whether or not a Planet Fitness in Midland has the right to allow transgender customers to use the locker room of their identified sex.

The plaintiff complains her right to privacy has been violated by Planet Fitness’s “transgender-friendly” locker room policy.

The plaintiff lost her case in both district and appeals courts. Maybe that’s because it’s a private business and it’s not removing or violating the civil rights of others.

The case, though, is providing a inner-conflict for many of my conservative friends.

How’s that, you may ask?

The Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby over its refusal to provide health insurance coverage containing birth control coverage.

Hobby Lobby said birth control went against its “religious beliefs,” although many scholars haven’t located the section where Jesus denounced birth control.

Regardless, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby’s right to religious freedom, and the company didn’t have to provide birth control coverage as ordered by Obamacare.

Conservatives lauded this decision as a victory of religious freedom and private enterprise.

They’re hoping for similar results in the gay wedding cake issue where a baker doesn’t believe he should be forced to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. Again, scholars are unable to find where Jesus ever denounced gay marriage in Scripture, but I digress.

There’s the story of the wedding dress shop owner who refused to sell dresses to a lesbian couple. The couple left and took their business elsewhere, and some people again cheered for the business owner for being a bad owner by refusing to make money!

So, we laud the wedding dress shop owner, the baker, and Hobby Lobby for having the right to run their business as they wish, but we criticize Planet Fitness for their transgender-friendly locker room policy?

What happened to the freedom of businesses to do what they want? One moment we’re for business. The next moment we’re not?

You see? Bankrupt principles and ideas.

It’s sad because with former Republican Senator Larry Craig, former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert, and a GOP official in Kentucky who was recently arrested for exposing himself to another person in a public bathroom, maybe sharing a bathroom with transgender Americans is a heck of a lot safer!

And as for Hobby Lobby, the company has been fined $3 million for smuggling thousands of Iraqi artifacts into the country!

You know, as Jesus would’ve done.

With all of these conflicting opinions and ideas, I’m not sure where conservatives stand anymore.

They probably don’t either.

