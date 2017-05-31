Conservative Snowflakes–Pat Political Point with Pat Johnston

May 31, 2017

Let’s start this week’s “Pat Political Point” by adding a postscript to last week’s political point.

As you’ll recall, I talked about why we must celebrate the fact that several Confederate statues, plaques, and other memorabilia are being removed from public lands throughout the South. The Confederacy represented a rebellion against American ideals. Fighting to preserve those artifacts on public lands (than say, a museum or battlefield) represented a perverse thought process by those claiming to be patriotic Americans.

Thank you for some of your emails, and other comments left on the WSGW Facebook page.

However, I was surprised by those proclaiming to be patriotic Trump supporters when it came to this topic. They disagreed with me, arguing that people like me were trying to erase history. I was even charged with being another liberal snowflake, attempting to stifle the free speech of others.

This is one response I had to a listener who took issue with my stance on abolishing the Confederate flag, and other Confederate symbols:

Let’s put Nazi flags wherever we like. Freedom of Speech, right? Why are you defending enemies of the Union? Why are you defending a cause that fought to preserve slavery? Why are you defending a cause that used Jim Crow laws to further subjugate a group of free Americans for decades after a war Southern whites lost? Why are you celebrating secessionists? Why are you celebrating men who drew arms against President Lincoln, and the United States of America, all in the fight to enslave a group of people? What is the fetish or fascination of defending a cause, not only devoid of human decency, but steeped in hatred and ignorance? If you love America, I would presume you would love to eradicate the mythic heroism bestowed on those who threatened to destroy her. They lost. We won. Our Cause still prevails. Their Cause floundered. Why keep fighting for a lost Cause. It died at Appomattox. Time to move on.

I was called a “snowflake” for having that rather patriotic and pro-American stance.

It befuddles me on how those saying we have to “make America great again,” believe that hoisting anti-American symbols of the Confederacy is a step in the right direction.

Is it stifling supposed “free speech” when bringing down statues and flags of a movement built on slavery?

Fine.

Then I guess those of you clutching your pearls over the removal of the Confederate flag would have no problem with, let’s say, ISIS hoisting a flag in public spaces, right?

Oh, come on snowflakes! Freedom of speech!

ISIS wants to force its radical view of Islam throughout the world, including here in America. I guess that’s sort of similar to the Confederacy, which tried to force its radical views on the rest of America.

Oh, and like ISIS, the radicals in the Confederacy actually tried to use religious text to claim they were the ones on God’s side.

And if you read accounts of rape, pillage, violence, and lynchings of black people in the South, perhaps black people would consider what the Confederacy stood for was…domestic terrorism.

So, if you like the Confederate flag, you’ll have no problem with an ISIS flag.

Now, of course you would have a problem with it. And rightly so!

Why?

Because we find those who rape, pillage, destroy, intimidate, and murder as the antithesis of what America should be.

However, I feel like that might be slipping away.

On this Memorial Day weekend, we must honor those servicemen and servicewomen who are dedicated to upholding our nation’s values of protecting the well-beings of others.

We sadly learned of a tragic incident in Portland, Oregon, in which a white supremacist loser murdered two men who tried to offer protection to other Americans.

According to reports, the white supremacist started verbally berating two women he believed were Muslim. When Myrddin Namkai-Meche and John Best intervened, the white supremacist stabbed both of them to death.

Namkai-Meche was just 23 years old, and had just graduated with an economics degree. John Best was only 53 years old. Best was an Army veteran, who currently worked as a city employee. He died defending American values.

I’m still waiting for President Trump to drive his little golf cart to a microphone, and denounce this kind of domestic terrorism that’s becoming all too common in America.

(Update: President Trump did tweet the following on Memorial Day–some three days after the tragedy:

The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them. — President Trump (@POTUS) May 29, 2017

Why do I think if the attacker had been Muslim, Trump would find microphones to exploit the tragedy?)

It’s this kind of truth that many in this country want to ignore. A kind of hatred has bubbled over the surface during this past year, and it’s not getting any better.

Montana just voted for a Republican to serve as their U.S. House representative, even though he physically assaulted a news reporter. Yet, I heard many of his supporters applaud Greg Gianforte for his actions.

I mean, they actually liked that he attacked a member of the Fourth Estate. A free press is an essential function of this country. It’s what many men and women sacrificed their lives so we could live in a free society.

And yet, many of Gianforte’s supporters congratulated him for bullying and intimidating a reporter for asking a question. You know, like Jesus taught us to react.

The reporter’s crime? Asking Gianforte how he could support a health care bill that strips coverage for 23 million people.

Wow, the snowflake couldn’t handle a tough question from a reporter?

I’m missing the days of when we had some kind of form of decency, and all believed in some basic American ideals.

One of those basic ideals: Fighting together rather than fighting against each other.

