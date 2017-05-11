Congressman Kildee Speaks Out On President Firing F-B-I Director
By John Hall
|
May 11, 2017 @ 2:30 AM
U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee (photo by Michael Percha)

Congressman Dan Kildee is renewing his call for an independent bi-partisan commission to fully explore the relationship between Russia and the U-S government including President Donald Trump and the recent election campaign.

The Flint Township Democrat says he’s not a big supporter of fired F-B-I Director James Comey.

But Kildee called the President’s recent action unjustified.

Kildee compared Trump’s move to what former President Richard Nixon did during the so-called “Saturday Night Massacre” firing key federal officials as the Watergate investigation heated up.

Kildee spoke during an appearance at the Saginaw Art Museum late Wednesday afternoon.

Comments