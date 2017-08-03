Congressman John Moolenaar Speaks On Issues With Art Lewis

Congressman John Moolenaar spoke with WSGW’s Art Lewis Thursday on a wide range of political issues.

The Midland Republican says a bi-partisan effort led to the restoration of financial support for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative in the proposed federal budget.

Moolenaar explained that followed talks with Trump Administration officials to persuade them of the importance of the initiative to protect the well being of the Lakes.

He says other upcoming priorities that Congress will look at include infrastructure upgrades and tax reform.