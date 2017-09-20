Congressman Dan Kildee Tours Saginaw County Meals On Wheels

U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee was in Saginaw Wednesday, Sept. 20 to get a first hand look at the county’s Meals on Wheels program.

The program, administered by the Saginaw County Commission on Aging, provides a hot, nutritious meal to home bound elderly throughout the county for people 60 or older who are unable to prepare or acquire daily meals. The program was facing funding cuts under President Trump’s proposed 2018 budget.

However, Kildee says the US House has rejected those cuts.

“The dollars that support Meals On Wheels are still included in this year’s federal budget. But we see it as a sign we need to be vigilant when the president proposes complete elimination of one of those funding sources. That translates back here to some of the folks I see today not having access to some of those meals. Not that having daily contact with that (delivery) individual. And that has real consequences.”

Kildee says he’d like to see even more money go to the program.