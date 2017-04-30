Congressional Medal of Honor Winners Highlight Fundraiser For Frankenmuth Museum

It’s often been said ‘war is hell’ … retired Lieutenant Colonel Charles Kettles knows that well. In 1967, then Major Kettles made repeated trips in his helicopter, through heavy enemy fire, to rescue 44 soldiers in Vietnam. For his bravery, President Barrack Obama awarded him with the Congressional Medal of Honor, last July.

The Ypsilanti native was honored Saturday night as a ‘Spirit of Michigan’s Own’ by Michigan’s Military & Space Heroes Museum. He says the Frankenmuth museum educates generations of people, especially children.

In addition to Kettles, the fundraising dinner also recognized Stan Bozich, the founder of the museum. The dinner at the Horizons Conference Center raised $370,000 for the museum.

Another Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Robert Simanek, was at the dinner. Simanek describes how during what he called a bad situation in Korea, surrounded by a swarm of Chinese soldiers tossing grenades at them, he kicked away one grenade before he threw himself on another grenade, saving his fellow Marines.