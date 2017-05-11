Congressional Art Contest Winner Announced

The Congressional Art Competition annually recognizes the artistic talents of high school students from across the country.

Winners selected from each Congressional district get to have their works displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel that’s part of the U-S Capitol complex in Washington D-C.

The 5th District winner announced during a late Wednesday afternoon ceremony in the Saginaw Art Museum is Saginaw Arthur Hill High School senior Graciana Fulgencio .

Fulgencio explained her pencil drawing which she called funny showed a friend with a dirty left hand and is entitled “Lefty Struggles”.

Fulgencio added she’s proud of her work and looking forward to seeing it displayed later this year.

Her drawing was selected by a committee of five leading local artists before being announced by Flint Township Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee.