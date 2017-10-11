Congrats to Our Potluck Showdown Winners!

We had a great time at the annual Potluck Showdown today! All of our contestants made delicious dishes, and we had a full audience at the Maytag Store! The winners were…

First Place: Cheryl Williams of Bay City, for her “Fabulous Fall Pumpkin Delight”

Second Place: Maureen Thurlow of Gladwin, who made “Delicious Baked Beans”

Third Place: Errol Burton of Saginaw, for his “Hot Zesty Corn Appetizer Salad.”

Many thanks to our co-sponsors, The Maytag Store and Pioneer Sugar, who helped make it a great event, as always! Check back for the recipes, which will be posted soon.