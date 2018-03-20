Concerns Raised Over Kawkawlin Area Environmental Contamination

Efforts continue to try to remediate environmental contamination on an eight to 12 acre parcel adjacent to Eddy Brothers Auto Parts near Kawkawlin.

Company President Brad Eddy says contaminated soils which were removed from a Bangor Township site were supposed to go to a landfill, but were instead dumped on that property near the Kawkawlin River five years ago.

Eddy added those involved in the transport violated several state laws.

But he contends that the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality failed to follow through on the case to his satisfaction.

Eddy brought his concerns to the Bay County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

County Executive Jim Barcia and County Commissioner Ernie Krygier say they’ll talk to DEQ officials in Lansing to try to work out a solution.