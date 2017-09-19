Those Complaining About Snowflakes ARE The Snowflakes–Pat Political Point–September 27, 2017

September 17, 2017

Conservatives bash liberals for their “intolerance” of free speech. But it’s been a time-honored for conservatives to complain about those who practice their free speech rights. Remember, “Shut Up and Sing”? Click below to hear this week’s “Pat Political Point” from WSGW’s First Day.

Shut Up And Sing was the title of conservative talker Laura Ingraham’s book in which she assailed musicians and artists for sharing liberal opinions.

However, when it comes to conservative artists, people like Laura Ingrahm covet rather than condemn them.

Like some Americans, Conservatives love themselves some celebrities, too, as long as those celebrities advocate viewpoints the deem acceptable.

There’s nothing wrong with that. All I ask is from conservatives like Laura Ingraham is to admit their hypocrisy on the subject as they voted for both a former actor and a former reality TV star to reside in the White House.

Ingraham praised Kid Rock for pushing back against his critics who didn’t want him performing at the brand new Little Caesar’s Pizza arena in downtown Detroit.

Kid Rock, a Michigander, was selected by the Ilitch family to be the very first performer at their new venue.

They couldn’t be surprised by the controversy that decision created, considering who Kid Rock is.

Rock lives to create controversy, which keeps many artists buzzworthy and in the forefront. Madonna, Prince, The Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan are just a few who thrived on controversy.

It’s why Rock is using his celebratory status to toy with the notion of a possible run against Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow in 2018, and utilizes his concerts to conduct mock political speeches.

Rock’s sermons have thrilled his audiences and many conservatives across the country. They especially love his constant attacks on former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who had the temerity to silently protest police killings of black Americans by kneeling during the National Anthem.

Rock recently yelled “(blank) Kaepernick!” at a concert in Iowa to his audience’s delight. Then, he sang his hit song, “Born Free” while his audience failed to note the striking irony of the situation.

Look, Kid Rock can do whatever he wants at his concerts. Bruce Springsteen does. Katy Perry does. U2 does, or at least, Bono does.

Artists should be allowed to express their viewpoints. They’re artists. They write, photograph, paint, or sing the truth as they see it. Where would folk music be without artists willing to press the envelope?

Rock has received loads of criticism over his support for Donald Trump, attacks on liberals, and his past usage of the Confederate flag.

Detroit Free Press columnist Stephen Henderson declared the decision to have Kid Rock be the arena’s first concert performer as a “middle finger” to Detroit.

Due to Henderson’s post, Kid Rock banned the Free Press from covering his event.

And predictably, conservatives like Laura Ingraham rushed to his defense.

Of course, they did!

Because while conservatives call liberals “snowflakes” for being intolerant of opposing viewpoints, they’re whole very existence playing the victim.

Rather than being a simple snowflake who couldn’t take the criticism, Kid Rock should’ve followed in the footsteps of Bob Dylan when he battled Time Magazine.

Or he could’ve mocked the press, ala The Beatles in 1966.

But Rock, like many of his ilk, simply banned those for showing the guts to attack him.

I find it preposterous that conservatives simultaneously attack artists for sharing liberal viewpoints while continuously lauding Kid Rock’s cantankerous convictions.

Rock emulates President Trump who’s now demanding ESPN to fire Jemele Hill, who called the President a white supremacist.

You see, Kid Rock is just like Trump and many who side with them! The only viewpoint worth hearing is from conservatives. They don’t want to have an honest discussion. They want to banish opposing viewpoints.

Conservatives are angry with Kaepernick’s national anthem protests, saying they don’t want politics in their sports. But they congratulated Tim Tebow whenever he shared ideas they appreciated.

And while they provide steadfast support for Kid Rock’s antics, they simultaneously voice their anger when Stevie Wonder talks about global warming during a Hurricane relief concert. I mean, how dare Stevie bring up something that’s a scientific consensus. How dare Wonder mention how global warming is contributing to massive death and destruction across the world!

But don’t you dare call conservatives a bunch of snowflakes for collectively hyperventilating over Stevie Wonder’s comments!

I’m sorry, but I think it’s fantastic whenever public figures share their ideas. They’re Americans just like we are.

Life would be dull if we forced entertainers to be boring and bland. And who gives Laura Ingraham, Rush Limbaugh, or me the right to be heard, but not conservative actor James Woods or liberal actress Jennifer Lawrence?

It’s time for conservatives to quit playing the victim. It’s getting tiresom.

Stop banning people or demanding their firings just because they don’t share your viewpoint.

It’s weak. It’s unattractive. And it’s un-American.

And that goes for my liberal friends in Berkely, too.

