Community Leaders Urge Calm In Wake of Recent Racial Unrest

People from all ethnic backgrounds are calling for calm in the Saginaw community during a city hall prayer vigil. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

After recent racial violence in Charlottesville, VA, local civil rights groups and Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning are calling for calm. Browning said he wants Saginaw residents to reject the racial hatred that led to violence and death in Charlottesville.

New Faith Temple Church of God In Christ Pastor Charles Coleman said recent graffiti on a Saginaw school playground has the city on edge. He called it a powder keg that just needs a spark to set it off, in Saginaw or elsewhere in the country. But Coleman said he does not expect a repeat of what happened in Detroit 50 years ago. He believes people are more willing to talk and listen to each other, working out problems.

Representatives from the Ezekiel Project, the Bridge Center, Saginaw NAACP and the Mexican American Council held a prayer vigil on the steps of Saginaw City Hall before Monday’s city council meeting.

Open letter to Saginaw residents from Mayor Dennis Browning