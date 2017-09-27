Community Leaders Gather To Discuss Ways To Protect A Vital Natural Resource

Saginaw Bay and its watershed plays an important role in the area’s economy. Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network Director Michael Kelly says great progress has been made in cleaning up the water.

During a conference Wednesday on the state of the bay, former Ohio Sea Grant Director Jeffrey Reutter says controlling farm run off needs careful monitoring starting with the watershed’s tributaries. Reutter said the Saginaw Bay is similar to Lake Erie and controlling the amount of phosphorus and nutrients in the water will help to prevent an algae problem that affected Toledo’s drinking water supply in 2014.

Frankenmuth DDA Director Sheila Stamaris says creating a fish passageway through the former Frankenmuth dam on the Cass River appears to have improved the fishery on the river. But she said it’s still too early to judge the success of the project.

The conference sponsored by the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network also looked at ways to protect rivers and streams in the watershed, covering some 22 counties from Ogemaw and Roscommon Counties south to Oakland and Livingston Counties.