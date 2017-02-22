Community Forum In Saginaw Focuses On Immigration

Saginaw area residents along with some police and government officials shared their thoughts and concerns about the new Trump Administration rules on immigration during a Community Forum Tuesday night held at Union Civica Mexicana on Wadsworth.

Those new guidelines call for the deportation of any individuals in the country illegally if they’re convicted, charged or suspected of a crime which could even include traffic violations.

Previous Obama Administration enforcement rules focused primarily on those convicted of serious crimes or who were a threat to national security.

Immigration Specialist Gilberto Guevara of the Saginaw-based Mexican-American Council says efforts will be made to reach out to the Saginaw County Bar Association for on call lawyers to do pro-bono or free work representing immigrants facing legal issues.He predicts a big increase in the number of deportations based in part on the hiring of at least 10,000 more ICE agents.