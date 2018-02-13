Community Farm and Garden Show planned for April 14 in Coleman

The Coleman Business Association is sponsoring a Community Farm and Garden show on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Greater Coleman Family Center located at 4839 Coleman School Drive in Coleman and extend this invitation for you to participate.

We hope to offer the Coleman community a free preview of local agriculture, gardening business and service organizations. In addition, it is our hope the show will offer ideas and new products available just before the growing season.

Doors will be open to the public from 10 o’clock a.m. until 4 o’clock p.m.

Vendor setup will be available on Friday, April 13th beginning at 4 o’clock p.m. Each vendor can provide their own tables and chairs or secure them for a $10.00 donation payable to the Coleman Business Association.

Vendors are asked to consider providing a door prize for attendee drawing during the show.

Entry to show is free of charge and a concession stand will be available serving hot dogs, chips and a beverage.

Questions regarding the show or to make your reservations, contact Janet Roman at 989-854-8077.

###

Contact: Janet Roman 989-854-8077