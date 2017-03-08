Community Access Television Showing Resurgence In Bay County

Community access television in Bay County is seeing a resurgence as Bay County -TV makes its mark covering sports like football and basketball with games involving teams from the six county-based high schools.

County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom Herek says you can watch those games on Charter Cable Channel 190 or on You Tube at Search-Bay County M-I.

Herek added for a nominal fee, relatives can obtain a c-d of a game broadcast involving a family member.

For information on programming or how to become an advertising sponsor contact Production Coordinator Nick Paige at (989) 895-4084 or on line at PaigeN@baycounty.net