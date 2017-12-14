Common Sense Driving

OK folks. Let’s be honest. Spring, summer and fall driving tends to make us complacent behind the wheel.

Then winter hits and we forget every good driving habit we ever had. The snow falls and we act like we’ve never driven on it before. We’re too fast, too slow or white knuckled. Guess what. You know how to do this. You live in Michigan. You’ve done it all of your driving life.

But let me address my friends who own four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles. Sure, you have better traction than the rest of us. Sure, you can go faster than the rest of us. However, the truth is you don’t stop any better than the rest of us. Next time you drive the interstate check out the vehicles down in the medium. You’ll be surprised how many are FWD and AWD vehicles, pick-ups, SUV’s, etc..

Winter is a fact of life in this part of the world. Embrace it, enjoy it and respect it. All of us will be safer for it.