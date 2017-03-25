Commodity Marketing Update for Grains and Dairy

Date: April 25, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – Noon

Location: Michigan State University Extension Office, 171 Dawson Street, Sandusky, Michigan

Contact: Dennis Stein, 989-672-3870, steind@msu.edu

All farm producers are welcome to attend the live session which will be held at the Michigan State University Extension Office, 171 Dawson Street, Sandusky, Michigan or join online as part of the webinar.

The host for these meetings will be Dennis Stein, Farm Management Educator.

Our featured presenters starting at:

10 a.m. Jim Hilker, Commodity Marketing Specialist for Michigan State University covering Grains;

10:45 a.m. Chris Wolf, Dairy Specialist for Michigan State University will be present a Dairy market update:

Dates for our 2017 sessions:

Tuesday, Feb. 28: 10 a.m. to Noon

Tuesday, April 25: 10 a.m. to Noon

Tuesday, June 27: 10 a.m. to Noon

Tuesday, Aug. 22: 10 a.m. to Noon

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to Noon

Tuesday, Dec. 19: 10 a.m. to Noon

We will be using a live webinar connection with our speakers which will allow us to broadcast live giving you the opportunity to take part using your computers internet connection or smart phone to follow the presentations.

Participants can ask speakers questions using features of the webinar broadcast. For you to participate in the webinar presentations you will need to register to receive login instructions that will be emailed to you.