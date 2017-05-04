Colbert Delivers Crude Joke About Trump And Conservatives Suddenly Regain Their Political Correctness?

Stephen Colbert’s “This Monologue Goes To The President” has spurred pro-President Trump backers to call for the late night host’s ouster and cancellation.

Colbert made an oral sex joke about Trump and Vladimir Putin, which has apparently caught the ire of conservatives nationwide. It made Trump supporters so mad that a #FireColbert movement started in social media.

You can watch the segment for yourself by clicking here. The “controversial part” starts approximately at the 10:00 mark.

For example, T. Beckett Adams, began fanning himself to prevent fainting as he tweeted:

This would be a fireable offense in better times. Worst thing about many Trump critics is they use him as an excuse to act as awful or worse https://t.co/7kIsJYHVnn — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 2, 2017

Please, spare me the fake shock and outrage.

As The Atlantic’s Julia Inhoff reminds us:

The people who voted for a man precisely because he broke political correctness now cynically use it as a cudgel. https://t.co/4UHlMBBMLS — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 3, 2017

I mean, lest we forget how this became the rallying cry for many Trump supporters during the 2016 election? Click on it. I can’t post it here.

Trump’s campaign galvanized millions of Americans who were fed-up with our politically correct culture. Trump voters lauded him for being fearless fighter against the PC police . They loved it when he proclaimed that he simply “didn’t have time” for political correctness, and it’s why one supporter told the Associated Press that Trump “has the cojones to say something and to do something.”

After protecting Trump’s “locker room talk,” and his physical mocking of a disabled reporter, and his assertion that President Obama was an illegitimate president, and countless other crude comments and actions, Trump supporters are now signaling there is indeed a line which can’t be crossed?!?

Trump and conservatives keep moving that line further and further back, but somehow, someway, Stephen Colbert has finally crossed it!

I’m sorry, but I can’t accept the Right’s abrupt change of heart to recapture the politically correct banner after fighting to tear it down for the past year.

There’s some irony with this situation considering we’re only a week removed from the Ann Coulter/Berkeley free speech fight. Conservatives across the country went ballistic because Berkeley decided to cancel the conservative provocateur from speaking on its campus.

For the record, I think Coulter has a right to speak. Berkeley students failed to see how she was playing them big time as she portrayed herself as a victim of an overarching PC culture. If they just let Coulter spew her nonsense, she goes away, and no one really reports nor cares what she says.

Conservatives, who were in a frenzy over the Coulter/Berkeley fight, are now just one week later declaring CBS to fire Stephen Colbert.

Will there be consequences for Stephen Colbert’s obscene attack on the president last night, or even any comment from CBS? — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 2, 2017

I’ve even read some conservatives complain that if Bill O’Reilly had to go, then so should Colbert.

What?!?

O’Reilly was never released by Fox News over his political views. O’Reilly was let go because The New York Times revealed how Fox News had dished-out some $13 million to settle sexual harassment charges! Well, that, and because several advertisers ran for cover because they didn’t want to be associated with an alleged serial sexual harasser.

As far as I know, Stephen Colbert has never been accused of–nor settled cases related to–sexual harassment.

Let’s sum-up this whole farce by citing former George W. Bush adviser, Karl Rove (or “Ham” Rove, as Colbert used to lovingly call him).

Rove tells The Washington Post that he found Colbert’s jokes as “lewd” and “obscene.”

Look, I like to think I have a heck of a sense of humor, and I’m a connoisseur of salty humor! George Carlin, Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, Sarah Silverman, and Don Rickles are some of my all-time favorite comedians, just to name a few. So, I like a little anti-PC comedy.

However, I guess Rove and I have different tastes in comedy.

While Rove is incensed by Colber’s humor, I’m still seething over Rove and his boss failing to foresee the 9/11 attacks, the financial crisis, Hurricane Katrina, and, of course, that turning Iraq into a libertarian utopia was perhaps the most insane idea of the past 50 years.

I kind of call those gross errors “lewd” and “obscene.”

Stay consistent, my conservative friends! If you don’t, then you paint yourselves just like the liberal snowflakes you’ve been deriding ever since last November.

