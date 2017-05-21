Coconut Shrimp

This recipe can be used as an appetizer or entree’.
Ingredients:
1 cup Flat Beer
1 cup Self Rising Flour
7 ounces Sweetened Coconut
2 tablespoons Sugar
1/2 teaspoon Salt
12 Jumbo Shrimp
Oil for frying
Paprika
1/2 cup Orange Marmalade
1 teaspoon Horseradish
2 teaspoons Stone Ground Mustard
Dash of Salt
Method:
Use an electric mixer to combine the beer, flour, 1/2 cup of the coconut, sugar and salt.
Mix well, cover and chill for 1 hour.
Prepare the sauce by combining the marmalade, horseradish, mustard and salt.
Preheat oil to 350 degrees.
Pour the rest of the coconut in a bowl.
Dry the shrimps and sprinkle with paprika.
Dip shrimp in batter, then in the coconut.
Deep fry 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown.
Serve with the dipping sauce.