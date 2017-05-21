Coconut Shrimp

This recipe can be used as an appetizer or entree’.

Ingredients:

1 cup Flat Beer

1 cup Self Rising Flour

7 ounces Sweetened Coconut

2 tablespoons Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Salt

12 Jumbo Shrimp

Oil for frying

Paprika

1/2 cup Orange Marmalade

1 teaspoon Horseradish

2 teaspoons Stone Ground Mustard

Dash of Salt

Method:

Use an electric mixer to combine the beer, flour, 1/2 cup of the coconut, sugar and salt.

Mix well, cover and chill for 1 hour.

Prepare the sauce by combining the marmalade, horseradish, mustard and salt.

Preheat oil to 350 degrees.

Pour the rest of the coconut in a bowl.

Dry the shrimps and sprinkle with paprika.

Dip shrimp in batter, then in the coconut.

Deep fry 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve with the dipping sauce.