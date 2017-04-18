Co-pay Increases Drawing Ire From Saginaw County Retirees

Saginaw County, like many government agencies, are struggling with higher health care costs for retirees. The County Commission, Tuesday, delayed a decision to increase co-pay costs for some prescription drugs.

Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman says the growing costs of drugs is the fastest rising health care issue. Two county retirees complained about the lack of advance notice. They received a postcard in the mail Saturday, informing them of increasing some co-pays to $40 or $80.

Belleman said the higher co-pays are for preferred brand or specialty drugs, some with a $30,000 price tag for a 30 day supply. Retirees getting generic drugs will still have a co-pay under $3.

One retiree, Tim Metro, appreciates to delay to get input from the retirees. The issue is being referred to the board’s labor committee.