Closure Notice Issued For Bay City State Recreation Area Beach
By John Hall
|
Aug 18, 2017 @ 4:11 PM

Bay County Health Department officials have issued a closure notice for the Bay City State Recreation Area Beach in Bangor Township.

That follows water sample testing Thursday which showed bacteria levels exceeding state standards for total body contact recreational activities like swimming.

Officials add the closure notice for the Bay City State Recreation Area Beach will be lifted when bacteria levels once again fall within state standards for swimming and other full body contact water-related activities.

 

