Clinic Involving Bay County And S-V-S-U Extended Another Year
By John Hall
|
Jul 18, 2017 @ 11:17 PM

Bay County Health Department Director Joel Strasz says the University Clinic operated jointly with Saginaw Valley State University will remain open another year.

That’s because there’s still $45,000 in unspent money left from the original grant provided to S-V-S-U.

Strahz explained the clinic helps at risk low income residents with multiple, chronic health conditions using an inter-disciplinary approach.

That features nurse practitioners, social workers, pharmacists and sometimes mental health counselors.

Patients can be enrolled in Medicaid if they qualify or other available health exchanges.

