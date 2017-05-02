Clear The Shelter Event In Bay County Saturday A Big Success

Bay County’s Animal Control Shelter at 800 Livingston in Bay City celebrated a 100% success Saturday with all 19 available cats and dogs adopted at a Clear The Shelter event.

County Executive Jim Barcia thanked the non-profit All About Animals Rescue group for their work sterilizing and if necessary providing rabies shots as part of an overall physical exam late last week.

All About Animals Rescue transported the cats and dogs to their facilities in Macomb County just outside Detroit for those check-up’s before bringing them back to Bay County.

The County Board of Commissioners waived the standard $ 27 adoption fee for this occasion.

Barcia says it’s all part of on-going efforts to ultimately make the Shelter at 800 Livingston in Bay City a no-kill facility.