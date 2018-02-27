Classes At Saginaw’s Thompson Middle School Cancelled Due To Anonymous Threat

Superintendent Nathaniel McClain, Principal Rachel Reid join students Lexus Nickelberry and Zachary Gawne to cut the ribbon opening the food pantry. Thompson faculty member Julie Kolobaric watches the ribbon cutting. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Classes have been cancelled for Wednesday at Saginaw’s Thompson Middle School.

Superintendent Nathaniel McClain says that followed an anonymous call to a school administrator around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon threatening to “shoot up the building”.

McClain says staff members are working with the Saginaw Police Department to try to determine the source of the threat.

A half day schedule had been planned for to allow time for parent-teacher conferences.

Now there will be no school at all and those parent-teacher conferences will be rescheduled.