City, County Looking At Downtown Saginaw Parking Problem

Delta College is coming downtown Saginaw, the renovation of the Bancroft and Eddy buildings is sparking more interest in living downtown, which is drawing new businesses. But with the success, there’s a lack of parking. One possible solution is using all four levels on the county-owned parking ramp at Johnson and Washington, across from the Dow Event Center.

Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman says there are problems to address with the structure. Those concerns are elevators that do not work and some structural problems.

Saginaw County Commissioners approved contracts with Walker Parking Consultants plus Kibbe and Associates to determine the scope of the problems and how much it would cost to correct them. No time line has been set for completing the inspections.