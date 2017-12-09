Chubby Hubby Cookies

Eat enough of these and you’ll end up like the name of this cookie.
Ingredients:
2 cups Butter of Margarine, softened
1 cup Sugar
1 cup Light Brown Sugar, packed
2 large Eggs
2 tablespoons Vanilla
4 cups Flour
1 tablespoon Baking Soda
12 ounces Chocolate Chips
12 ounces Peanut Butter Chips
1 cup Salted Peanuts
2 cups Crushed Pretzels
Method:
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
In a very large bowl, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy using a mixer.
Beat in the eggs and vanilla.
Combine the flour and baking soda.
Add to the creamed mixture. This will make a very stiff batter.
Stir in the chips, peanuts and pretzels ( you’ll need some muscle).
Drop by heaping tablespoons onto an ungreased baking sheet.
Bake 10 to 13 minutes (do not over bake).
Cool for 1 minute before removing from sheet.