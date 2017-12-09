Chubby Hubby Cookies

Eat enough of these and you’ll end up like the name of this cookie.

Ingredients:

2 cups Butter of Margarine, softened

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Light Brown Sugar, packed

2 large Eggs

2 tablespoons Vanilla

4 cups Flour

1 tablespoon Baking Soda

12 ounces Chocolate Chips

12 ounces Peanut Butter Chips

1 cup Salted Peanuts

2 cups Crushed Pretzels

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

In a very large bowl, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy using a mixer.

Beat in the eggs and vanilla.

Combine the flour and baking soda.

Add to the creamed mixture. This will make a very stiff batter.

Stir in the chips, peanuts and pretzels ( you’ll need some muscle).

Drop by heaping tablespoons onto an ungreased baking sheet.

Bake 10 to 13 minutes (do not over bake).

Cool for 1 minute before removing from sheet.