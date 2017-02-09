Governor Snyder’s administration recently released a list of thirty-eight chronically failing schools at risk of closure after being repeatedly ranked among the lowest performing schools statewide.

The list includes Saginaw High School, Jessie Loomis School in Saginaw, and Martin G. Atkins Elementary School in Bridgeport. Two-thirds of the schools are in Detroit.

Before closing a school, the state has to ensure any students displaced by a closure would be able to enroll at another nearby school with better academic performance.

If the closure would cause an “unreasonable hardship” because no better options are available, a different option to improve the school would be pursued. A final determination will come later this month or early March.

