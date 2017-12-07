Christmas Tree Lighting On State Street Warms Hearts While Attracting The Holiday Spirit

Another successful Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place outside the Horizons Conference Center on State Street in Saginaw Township Thursday.

Township Assistant Director of Community Development Tony Dier says it represented the kick off of the Christmas shopping season for one of the community’s major retail corridors.

Dier praised the efforts of the Township, its Fire and Public Services Departments the State Street Corridor Improvement District Committee and numerous volunteers from many area businesses.

He added visitors enjoyed cookies and hot chocolate to keep warm in the frigid weather while listening to music and welcoming Santa Claus.