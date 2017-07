(Charlie Rood) Isn’t this the way it’s supposed to work? A private business makes a decision on how it will serve, or not serve, its customers. People can then decide whether or not to patronize the business. In this case, a bridal store declined to sell a wedding dress to a gay couple because of the faith of the business owners. Sound familiar?

