Christian Bookstore Chain Closing Its Doors

America’s largest chain of Christian bookstores is going out of business. Family Christian Stores will close its 240 stores in 36 States, including 18 in Michigan. The company has a store at 4721 Bay Road in Saginaw Township. The business has some 3,000 employees.

Declining sales plus not getting needed pricing and terms from vendors to remain competitive, are the reasons for the decision to go out of business.

The bookstore, started in 1931, was part of the Zondervan Publishing Company, based in the Grand Rapids suburb of Grandville. The non-profit chain was reportedly sold for $55 million in the 1990’s and filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015.

No date has been set for the closing of all stores.