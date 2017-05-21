Chocolate Delight

This is a chocolate lover’s dream come true. Make it in a Crockpot with a liner for easy clean up.
Ingredients:
1 box Chocolate Cake Mix
8 ounces Sour Cream
1 cup Water
4 Eggs
3/4 cup Oil
1 cup Chocolate Chips or Chucks
1 small box Instant Chocolate Pudding Mix
Method:
Place a liner in your slow cooker.
Combine the cake mix, sour cream, water, eggs and oil in a large bowl.
Stir in the chips and pudding mix.
Pour the mixture into the slow cooker.
Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours.
Top with whipped cream if desired.