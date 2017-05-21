Chocolate Delight

This is a chocolate lover’s dream come true. Make it in a Crockpot with a liner for easy clean up.

Ingredients:

1 box Chocolate Cake Mix

8 ounces Sour Cream

1 cup Water

4 Eggs

3/4 cup Oil

1 cup Chocolate Chips or Chucks

1 small box Instant Chocolate Pudding Mix

Method:

Place a liner in your slow cooker.

Combine the cake mix, sour cream, water, eggs and oil in a large bowl.

Stir in the chips and pudding mix.

Pour the mixture into the slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours.

Top with whipped cream if desired.