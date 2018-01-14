Chocolate Cream Pie

This dish will satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups Milk

3 raw Egg Yolks

2 small packages Cook ‘N’ Serve Chocolate Pudding Mix

1/2 cup Chocolate Chips

2 tablespoons Butter

9-inch Keebler Crumb Crust

Method:

Put the egg yolks and milk through a blender until smooth.

Pour into a medium sauce pan sprayed with no-stick spray.

On medium heat, add the pudding powder, and cook until smooth and thickened.

Remove from the heat.

Add the chips and butter.

Whisk until melted and smooth.

Pour into the crust and chill for 24 hours.

Top with Cool Whip or whipped cream.