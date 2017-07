This is my take on the Famous New York Egg Cream (Seltzer, Chocolate Syrup and Milk)

Ingredients:

1 can Coca Cola (can use diet)

Chocolate Syrup, to taste

1/4 cup Milk

Method:

Pour Coke into a tall glass.

Add syrup to taste, stirring well.

Add milk to fill the glass and stir.

You can use a scoop of ice cream in place of milk.