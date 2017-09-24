Chocolate Chip Pancakes

A sweet treat to start your day.

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup Buttermilk

1 Egg

2 tablespoons Oil

1 cup Flour

2 teaspoons Baking Powder

1 teaspoon Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda

1/2 teaspoon Salt, optional

1 cup Mini Chocolate Chips

Whipped Cream of Syrup

Method:

In a small bowl, beat the buttermilk, egg and oil.

Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt.

Stir in the buttermilk mixture.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the griddle.

Sprinkle with chocolate chips.

Cook on both sides until done.

Serve with whipped cream or syrup, garnishing with more chips if desired.