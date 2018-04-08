Chocolate Chip Pancakes

These are good enough to be dessert.
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cup Buttermilk
1 Egg
2 tablespoons Oil
1 cup Flour
2 teaspoons Baking Powder
1 teaspoon Sugar
1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
1/2 teaspoon Salt
1 cup Mini Chocolate Chips
Whipped Cream or Syrup
Method:
In a small bowl, beat the buttermilk, egg and oil.
Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt.
Stir in the buttermilk mixture.
Pour 1/4 cup of batter on to a griddle.
Sprinkle with chips.
Cook on both sides until done.
Serve with whipped cream or syrup.
Garnish with more chips (optional).